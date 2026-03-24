Pakistan will always back initiatives to promote resolution of conflicts: Asim Iftikhar

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar, on Monday said that Pakistan will continue to support initiatives that promote the resolution of conflicts.

He stated that Pakistan will always back all efforts aimed at reducing differences and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes—whether at the global level, in Ukraine, or elsewhere.

While briefing the Security Council on the situation in Ukraine, he urged all parties to exercise caution, de-escalate tensions, and pursue conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

He further emphasized that international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter must be fully upheld.

