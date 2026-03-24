Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan will always back initiatives to promote resolution of conflicts: Asim Iftikhar

Pakistan will always back initiatives to promote resolution of conflicts: Asim Iftikhar
Updated on

Summary Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan will always back all efforts aimed at reducing differences and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes—whether at the global level, in Ukraine, or elsewhere.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar, on Monday said that Pakistan will continue to support initiatives that promote the resolution of conflicts.

He stated that Pakistan will always back all efforts aimed at reducing differences and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes—whether at the global level, in Ukraine, or elsewhere.

While briefing the Security Council on the situation in Ukraine, he urged all parties to exercise caution, de-escalate tensions, and pursue conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

He further emphasized that international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter must be fully upheld.
 

Browse Topics
United Nations (UN) Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Pakistan facilitating backchannel contacts between Iran, US: Financial Times
Five killed as speeding bus collides with car in Sialkot
Elimination of TB govt's top public health priority: PM
Ishaq Dar, Iraqi counterpart discuss regional situation
Featured

Pakistan's quiet diplomacy helps ease US-Iran tensions as Trump signals pause in military action

Oil falls over 13% on Trump postponing military strikes on Iran energy infrastructure

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day amid austerity due to Gulf war

Fire erupts again at Karachi's Gul Plaza months after deadly blaze

US allows 30-day sale of Iran oil at sea in bid to tame prices