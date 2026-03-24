Ishaq Dar, Iraqi counterpart discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Fuad Hussein on the prevailing regional situation.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the ongoing regional escalation and its wider implications.

Ishaq Dar underscored the need for collective efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent further instability, emphasizing that dialogue and adherence to international law remain essential for ensuring peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond. The two leaders also exchanged Eid greetings.

