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Ahsan stresses need to work for bright future for country

Ahsan stresses need to work for bright future for country
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Summary Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal paid glowing tribute to the tireless struggle and dedication of the founding fathers in creating Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday called for redoubling efforts to build Pakistan in line with the vision of its founding father.

Addressing an event organized by the PML-N in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Day, he stressed the need to work with self-confidence toward a bright future for the country.

The Federal Minister paid glowing tribute to the tireless struggle and dedication of the founding fathers in creating Pakistan, highlighting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s relentless efforts to turn the dream of Pakistan into reality.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan has a strong defense and alluded to the defeat inflicted by our armed forces on India last year. He said our armed forces proved in Marka-e-Haq that they are alert and equipped with professionalism and modern technology to defeat the enemy. He said nobody in the world can cast an evil on us.
 

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