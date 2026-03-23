Iran-US-Israeli tensions: Ishaq Dar, Abbas Araghchi discuss regional tensions in phone call

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday evening.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation, recent developments, and rising tensions in detail.

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Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, security, and stability. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and keep each other informed about further developments.

The contact comes at a significant time amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the broader region, where Pakistan is seeking to maintain strong diplomatic engagement with Iran.

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It is noteworthy that earlier in March 2026, both foreign ministers had held multiple telephonic conversations focusing on regional stability and de-escalation.