Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Iran-US-Israeli tensions: Ishaq Dar, Abbas Araghchi discuss regional tensions in phone call

Iran-US-Israeli tensions: Ishaq Dar, Abbas Araghchi discuss regional tensions in phone call
Updated on

Summary Ishaq Dar and Abbas Araghchi discuss regional tensions, stress diplomacy and continued coordination, as Pakistan and Iran maintain close engagement amid evolving Middle East situation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday evening.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation, recent developments, and rising tensions in detail.

Pakistan's quiet diplomacy helps ease US-Iran tensions as Trump signals pause in military action

Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, security, and stability. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and keep each other informed about further developments.

The contact comes at a significant time amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the broader region, where Pakistan is seeking to maintain strong diplomatic engagement with Iran.

PM Shehbaz extends Eid and Nowruz greetings to Iranian president

It is noteworthy that earlier in March 2026, both foreign ministers had held multiple telephonic conversations focusing on regional stability and de-escalation.

 

Browse Topics
Iran unrest Ishaq Dar US-Iran Tensions Iran Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Burj Khalifa lights up in Pakistan flag colors on Pakistan Day
Karachi to experience rainfall as nationwide wet spell expected this week
Pakistan's quiet diplomacy helps ease US-Iran tensions as Trump signals pause in military action
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Li Qiang send Pakistan Day greetings
Featured

Pakistan's quiet diplomacy helps ease US-Iran tensions as Trump signals pause in military action

Oil falls over 13% on Trump postponing military strikes on Iran energy infrastructure

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day amid austerity due to Gulf war

Fire erupts again at Karachi's Gul Plaza months after deadly blaze

US allows 30-day sale of Iran oil at sea in bid to tame prices