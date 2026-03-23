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Karachi to experience rainfall as nationwide wet spell expected this week

Karachi to experience rainfall as nationwide wet spell expected this week
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Summary The PMD has forecast widespread rain across Pakistan, including Karachi, from March 24 to 30, as a strong weather system brings showers, thunderstorms, and winds to multiple regions

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Karachi is expected to receive rainfall this week as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a widespread wet spell across the country from March 24 to 30, accompanied by strong winds, thunder, and lightning.

According to the PMD, a western weather system will enter Balochistan on March 24 and is likely to intensify by the night of March 27, bringing rain to several districts including Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar, Quetta, Kalat, and surrounding areas.

In Sindh, Karachi and Hyderabad are expected to experience showers on March 25, 26, 28, and 29, while other areas such as Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, and Jacobabad may also receive rainfall during the week.

The weather system is also expected to affect northern and northwestern regions of the country, with rain predicted in areas such as Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab, rain is forecast for several cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, and others between March 25 and 30. Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to experience wet weather during this period.

The PMD cautioned that the system may bring strong winds and thunderstorms across various regions, urging citizens to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas.

Karachi has recently experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, which caused waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and even casualties due to severe weather conditions earlier this month.

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