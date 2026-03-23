PM Shehbaz, Hamza's acquittal in money laundering case challenged in LHC

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Ch Parvez Elahi has challenged the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Sharif in a 16-billion-rupee money laundering case at the Lahore High Court.

The petition, filed in Lahore High Court, claims that the trial court did not properly examine the case and acquitted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif despite evidence on record. The petition asserts that the acquittal was politically motivated and contrary to law. Aamir Saeed Rana will present arguments on behalf of Pervez Elahi.

PM Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz acquitted in money laundering case



The Lahore High Court registrar has scheduled the petition for hearing. Chief Justice Ms Aaliya Neelam will hear the case Tuesday.