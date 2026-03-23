PM Shehbaz extends Eid and Nowruz greetings to Iranian president

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in a telephonic conversation on Monday, conveying warm greetings to him and the Iranian people on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and Nowruz.

During the call, President Pezeshkian responded warmly and extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s solidarity with the courageous people of Iran in the context of ongoing regional tensions, expressing deep sorrow and regret over the loss of valuable lives. He offered prayers for the speedy recovery and safety of the injured and affected.

Shehbaz Sharif also voiced concern over the situation in the Gulf region, highlighting the urgent need for a return to diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation among neighbouring countries. He stressed that differences should be resolved through peaceful means, underlining the importance of unity and cohesion among the Muslim Ummah at this critical time.

Furthermore, the prime minister briefed the Iranian leadership on Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts and assured them that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability across the region.