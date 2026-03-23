PM bans use of high-octane fuel in government vehicles amid austerity drive

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate ban on the use of high-octane fuel in all government vehicles.

The latest order applies across federal ministries, divisions, departments, authorities, and subordinate institutions.

The development comes after the federal government announced a significant increase in the petroleum levy on high-octane fuel.

The prime minister emphasized that government funds should not be spent on high-octane fuel. In cases where its use is unavoidable, officials must cover the cost personally. He stated that the move aimed to ensure responsible use of national resources, reduce unnecessary expenditure, and promote fiscal discipline. Strict action will be taken against any violations.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) confirmed that under the prime minister’s instructions, the petroleum levy on high-octane fuel has been increased by Rs200 per liter, raising it from Rs105.35 to Rs305.37 per liter. This has pushed the retail price of high-octane fuel to Rs534 per liter.

The levy on petrol and high-speed diesel remains unchanged.

Also read: High-octane fuel levy for luxury vehicles increased to Rs300 per litre

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a significant increase in the levy on high-octane fuel used in luxury vehicles, raising it from Rs100 per litre to Rs300 per litre, according to an official statement.