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Maryam Nawaz urges nation to strive for Pakistan's dignified global status

Maryam Nawaz urges nation to strive for Pakistan's dignified global status
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Summary Maryam Nawaz says Pakistan Day marks a historic struggle, urging the nation to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and work towards securing a dignified place for Pakistan globally.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that on this day, we must pledge to secure a dignified place for Pakistan in the world.

In her message on Pakistan Day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that this day paved the way for the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, adding that the Pakistan Resolution holds the status of a milestone in the struggle for freedom and achieving a separate state.

She said that Pakistan Day marked the unforgettable and historic beginning of the Pakistan Movement, adding that unity, organization, hard work and honesty are essential for progress.

She further said that the sacrifices of our forefathers demand that we move towards achieving the true objectives of independence, adding that it is essential to follow the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah to gain a respectable position in the international community.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif added that we reaffirm the commitment to leave no stone unturned in securing a dignified place for Pakistan in the world, emphasizing that on Pakistan Day, we must renew our resolve to shape the country in accordance with the vision of the founders of Pakistan.

 

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Pakistan Day Maryam Nawaz Pakistan

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