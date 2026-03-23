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FIA foils attempt to travel abroad using hidden canadian passport at Sialkot Airport

FIA foils attempt to travel abroad using hidden canadian passport at Sialkot Airport
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Summary FIA stops a passenger at Sialkot Airport carrying a hidden Canadian passport, exposing a Rs15 million smuggling plan involving Umrah travel and illegal entry into Canada.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration foiled an attempt to travel abroad by hiding a Canadian passport during an operation at Sialkot International Airport.

According to an FIA spokesperson, a passenger identified as Junaid Ali, who was traveling under the pretext of Umrah, was found in possession of a Canadian passport during a baggage search, which was recovered from a diary.

The passenger had skillfully concealed the passport in a secret compartment of the diary, while also attempting to pose as an Afghan citizen by using fake identity information.

He further revealed that agents had planned to send the passenger to Canada in exchange for Rs15 million. Under the plan, the passenger was to reach Saudi Arabia, discard Pakistani documents, and then enter Canada using the Canadian passport.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused has been handed over to the FIA Composite Circle Sialkot for further legal action, while investigations are ongoing.

 

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