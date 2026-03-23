Mohsin Naqvi calls for unity and Pakistan Day spirit to tackle challenges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan is a priceless blessing of Almighty Allah and the result of a great ideology and everlasting sacrifices, adding that even today the country needs the spirit, unity and solidarity of Pakistan Day to overcome internal and external challenges.

Extending greetings to the nation on Pakistan Day, Mohsin Naqvi said that March 23 is an unforgettable story of resolve and loyalty and a symbol of national unity and steadfastness.

He paid glowing tribute to the founders of Pakistan and the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement.

He said that March 23, 1940, is a golden chapter in history when our forefathers laid the foundation of a separate homeland, adding that the promise made at the historic gathering in Lahore was fulfilled in the form of Pakistan just seven years later.

He stated that Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and the outcome of a ideology and unparalleled sacrifices, adding that the Lahore Resolution conveyed a clear message that Muslims are a separate nation and require political, economic and geographical independence.

He said Pakistan Day reminds us that nations survive through ideology, unity and continuous struggle.

Mohsin Naqvi said that this day marks the renewal of national unity, self-respect and the commitment to progress, adding that to deal with the internal and external challenges faced by Pakistan, the same spirit of Pakistan Day, unity and solidarity is still needed today.

The Interior Minister said that the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline given by Muhammad Ali Jinnah are the guarantee of success, adding that as a nation, we reaffirm the resolve that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the security, stability and prosperity of our beloved homeland.

He said that today we should set aside differences and practically adopt the principles of faith, unity and discipline so that the challenges faced by Pakistan can be confronted with determination.