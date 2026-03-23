PM looks to solidify Pakistan-Thailand ties as Anutin reappointed Thai PM

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday signalled a renewed push to deepen economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Thailand, following reappointment of Anutin Charnvirakul as Thai PM.

Charnvirakul sailed through a parliamentary vote on Thursday to become the first reelected prime minister in two decades, a fresh mandate that could bring rare stability for the turbulent politics of the Southeast Asian nation.

The Bhumjaithai Party's Anutin led from the start in rout of his biggest rival, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the progressive People's Party and the surprise runner-up last month in an election it had been widely expected to win.

In a post on X, Sharif congratulated Charnvirakul and expressed his confidence that Thailand will embark upon a journey of sustained growth and lasting peace and progress under the latter's leadership.

"I look forward to working closely with PM Anutin to further solidify the friendly ties between Pakistan and Thailand," he said.

Staunch royalist Anutin weathered two decades of upheaval in tumultuous Thai politics by strategically positioning his party between elites warring in an intractable power struggle to ensure its role in successive coalition governments.

He won the backing of 293 of parliament's 499 members on Thursday, more than twice the 119 votes Natthaphong secured.

"Your voices are equally heard," he told lawmakers from outside his alliance. "I'm ready to accept suggestions ... We all have the same goals - the wellbeing of the people."