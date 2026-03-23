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SUPARCO launches Space4Climate initiative to boost climate resilience

SUPARCO launches Space4Climate initiative to boost climate resilience
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Summary Space4Climate supports evidence-based policymaking and sustainable development

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has launched the Space4Climate Initiative to strengthen climate resilience and action through space-based technologies.

At its core is a GeoAI-enabled Climate Observatory — an integrated digital platform consolidating satellite data, geospatial analytics, and modeling into actionable insights for policymakers, researchers, and communities, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here.

The platform monitors atmospheric pollutants (aerosols, SOx, NOx), greenhouse gases (CO2, methane), forests, glaciers, coastal dynamics, river systems, and land use. It also tracks climate-induced hazards including floods, droughts, heatwaves, sea-level rise, and GLOFs.

By integrating space-based and in-situ data, Space4Climate supports evidence-based policymaking and sustainable development — advancing Pakistan’s climate agenda in line with global efforts.

 

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