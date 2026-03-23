Talks underway with PPP on NFC, 28th Constitutional Amendment: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that discussions are ongoing with the Pakistan Peoples Party regarding the National Finance Commission (NFC), adding that a 28th constitutional amendment could be introduced this year if consensus is reached.

Speaking in Dunya News’ special Eid program “Eid Dunya Kay Sang,” he stated that no agreement has been finalized on a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula with the PPP.

However, negotiations on NFC-related matters are continuing.

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He remarked that politicians have been unable to become truly powerful because they have failed to establish clear “rules of the game,” adding that politicians often end up opposing one another.

He further noted that if the PML-N had secured a clear majority in the general elections, Nawaz Sharif would have been the prime minister.

Rana Sanaullah also claimed that an offer for dialogue was extended to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in April 2023.

He alleged that while the PTI founder is interested in a deal, he prefers negotiations with the establishment.