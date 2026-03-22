PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen Pakistan-Indonesia ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke on telephone with President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto on Sunday to extend greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed Eidul Fitr felicitations to the Indonesian president and the brotherly people of Indonesia.

The feelings were warmly reciprocated by the Indonesian president.

Both leaders prayed for peace and harmony for the peoples of both countries, as well as for the Ummah.

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The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen its historic and fraternal ties with Indonesia and expressed his firm resolve to expand bilateral cooperation with Indonesia, in all spheres of mutual interest.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest regional developments, particularly the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region.

Both leaders called for an immediate end to hostilities and resolution of all differences through dialogue and diplomacy.