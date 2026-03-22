Tragic dog attack claims life of 8-year-old girl in Lahore on Eid

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A heartbreaking incident in Lahore has cast a shadow over Eid celebrations, as an eight-year-old girl lost her life following a stray dog attack on the second day of Eid.

The incident occurred in the Township area, where festivities turned into mourning when a stray dog suddenly attacked a young girl, identified as Mehr, while she was playing in the street.

According to reports, the child sustained critical injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to Jinnah Hospital.

Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her wounds.

Residents of the area expressed anger and frustration, claiming they were being discouraged from speaking to the media.

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They said authorities often cite court orders that prohibit killing stray dogs, but questioned whether human life is being given due importance.

Locals further highlighted the growing number of stray dogs in Township and surrounding neighborhoods, saying the situation has left residents feeling unsafe.

They have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take immediate notice of the incident and implement a permanent solution to the stray dog issue, so that no other family has to endure such a devastating loss.