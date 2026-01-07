Alarming 859 dog bite cases reported in Karachi during past five days

At least 300 dog bite cases were reported within five days at a private hospital in Korangi while more than 300 incidents of dog bite were reported at the Civil Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The increasing number of stray dogs has contributed to a surge in dog bite incidents in Karachi as 859 cases were reported in the past five days in the city.

According to Dr Aftab Gohar, in-charge of the Dog Bite Clinic, most cases were reported from Korangi, Hub Chowki, Baldia, Landhi, and Gadap. At a private hospital, a 41-year-old man who was bitten by a stray dog had to have his finger amputated due to the spread of infection.

Dr Aftab Gohar warned that once symptoms of rabies appear, the disease is almost always fatal. He advised the citizens to seek immediate medical treatment and get vaccinated in the event of any dog bite.

