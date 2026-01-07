Pakistan, Myanmar vow close cooperation on regional issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Myanmar U Than Swe and reviewed the current level of bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Myanmar U Than Swe on Tuesday.

The two leaders reviewed the current level of bilateral relations during the conversation.

They also agreed to maintain close communication in future on common issues as well as regional matters, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

