Dense fog shuts motorways across Pakistan

Dense fog closed several motorways nationwide, including M-3, M-4 and M-5 sections, as authorities urged lane discipline, daytime travel, reduced speed, and helpline 130 use.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog has reduced visibility across the country, forcing the closure of several motorways at different locations.

According to a Central Region spokesperson, Motorway M-3 from Jaranwala to Darkhana, M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem, and M-5 from Multan to Zahir Pir, as well as Multan to Sukkur, were closed due to fog.

Similarly, Motorway M-5 sections from Multan to Dera Ismail Khan and from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri were also closed after visibility dropped sharply.

The spokesperson said the closures were aimed at protecting lives and property, warning that lane violations in fog could lead to serious accidents. Road users were advised to strictly follow lane discipline and prefer daytime travel, as safe travel hours in fog are from 10am to 6pm.

The motorway spokesperson further urged drivers to use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel, refrain from speeding, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead, and contact helpline 130 for guidance and assistance.