Pakistan, Bangladesh air chiefs discuss potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircrafts

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A high-level defence delegation led by Bangladesh’s Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff of akistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with emphasis on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace advancements, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The visiting air chief was accorded a Guard of Honour. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu briefed him on PAF’s recent advancements and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh Air Force through a comprehensive training framework from basic to advanced flying and specialized courses across PAF institutions.

He also assured fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem.

The Bangladeshi Air Chief praised PAF’s combat record and expressed interest in benefiting from its operational expertise, seeking assistance in maintenance support for Bangladesh Air Force’s aging fleet and integration of air defence radar systems to enhance air surveillance.

Detailed discussions were also held on potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft. The delegation visited key PAF facilities, including the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre, PAF Cyber Command, and the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park, observing capabilities in ISR, cyber, space, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.

The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership.

