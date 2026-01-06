Punjab Bar Council restores licence of lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq

Ashfaq’s license had been suspended on December 31 following a complaint from the president and general secretary of the KBA.

(Web Desk) - The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday reinstated the practicing licence of Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, who is representing YouTuber Rajab Butt in ongoing legal matters.

The decision came a day after Justice Malik Awais Khalid of the Lahore High Court heard Ashfaq’s petition challenging the suspension of his license. The court had also requested the full record from the PbBC regarding the suspension.

In its order, PBC Vice Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq Kahooti stated, “Considering the facts and circumstances, and particularly the violation of Article 10-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, the license of Ali Ashfaq to practice law is hereby restored.”

Ashfaq’s licence had been suspended on December 31 following a complaint from the president and general secretary of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA). The PBC initially acted without providing Ashfaq an opportunity for a proper hearing.

The order further noted that while Ashfaq’s claim regarding the lack of authority of the PBC’s executive committee was dismissed as “misconceived,” the council emphasized it has the power to reprimand, suspend, or impose penalties on any advocate found guilty of professional misconduct under Section 41(1) and (2) of the Act.

Ashfaq had argued in his petition that the December 31 suspension violated Article 10-A and the principles of natural justice, as the order was issued in his absence without allowing him to respond. He also denied committing any misconduct, calling the KBA complaint “biased, mala fide, and motivated by certain members of its cabinet.”

