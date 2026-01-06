CM Maryam directs fast-track work on clean drinking water projects in Punjab

CM Punjab ordered the completion of Phase I of the Lahore Development Project and directed that Phase II be finalised by April 30.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the timely completion of ongoing development projects, with special emphasis on clean drinking water schemes.

Chairing a special meeting, the chief minister reviewed progress on the Punjab Development Programme, Lahore Development Programme, Model Villages initiative, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) projects, clean water schemes, and rural road projects.

Addressing public complaints, Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the difficulties faced by citizens due to road digging and assured that the government was taking concrete steps to minimise disruption. She noted that complaints had been received regarding water filtration plants and directed authorities to install filtration plants on a priority basis in affected areas.

She instructed that the construction and rehabilitation of water bottling plants and filtration plants be completed by June 30. Under the clean water initiative, residents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Khushab, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur will be provided clean drinking water at their doorsteps. The chief minister also ordered the early cleaning of the Lahore Canal and set clear targets for drainage of rainwater after rainfall.

Officials informed the meeting that under 1,529 road rehabilitation projects, 4,031 kilometres of roads will be constructed or repaired. Work under the Model Villages project has already begun in 224 villages, while 469 villages will receive water supply facilities, children’s parks and street lights. Maryam Nawaz directed the establishment of a live dashboard to ensure effective monitoring of development schemes.

She also ordered the completion of Phase I of the Lahore Development Project and directed that Phase II be finalised by April 30. Development projects in seven cities are to be completed by April, while a resource generation plan has been sought to ensure PHA’s financial autonomy.

The meeting was informed that the second instalment of the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” scheme is being released, with 700 houses being constructed daily. Development projects worth Rs204 billion across 52 cities are expected to begin by February 22.

