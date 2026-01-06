Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says Islamabad to be developed on Shanghai's model

SHANGHAI (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Shanghai’s rapid and well-planned development serves as a model for cities around the world, adding that Pakistan aims to develop Islamabad along similar lines.

During his visit to the Shanghai Urban Planning Headquarters, the interior minister was received by the head of Shanghai Urban Planning, Madam Chen, who briefed him on the city’s master planning, modern infrastructure, and public facilities. Mohsin Naqvi was given a detailed overview of Shanghai’s fast-paced urban development system through presentations, videos, and city models outlining the evolution and future vision of the metropolis.

The minister was also shown a model of Shanghai’s state-of-the-art stadium and expressed keen interest in the city’s integrated urban management system, which consolidates data and services through advanced technology. He praised the use of modern, technology-driven solutions that have made Shanghai’s urban systems efficient, coordinated, and foolproof.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded Shanghai’s ability to achieve rapid development while ensuring high-quality civic facilities, calling it an example worth emulating. “Shanghai’s development is unparalleled and serves as a benchmark for cities worldwide. We want to develop Islamabad on the lines of Shanghai and will take immediate steps to benefit from its experience,” he said.

The interior minister also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Federal Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi were also present during the visit.

