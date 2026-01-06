BHC suspends notification granting 22-A, 22-B powers to commissioners, DCs

The court put on hold the controversial notification issued by the Balochistan Home Department.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Balochistan High Court suspended a notification that transferred powers under Sections 22-A and 22-B of the Criminal Procedure Code to commissioners and deputy commissioners.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Gul Hassan Tareen announced the decision while accepting a constitutional petition filed by Balochistan Bar Council member Rahib Baloch.

The court put on hold the controversial notification issued by the Balochistan Home Department, declaring that the transfer of powers under Sections 22-A and 22-B would remain ineffective until further orders.

Under the suspended notification, administrative officers were granted judicial powers related to the registration of FIRs and police oversight, which had raised concerns among the legal community.

The court’s order provides interim relief and maintains the existing legal framework until the matter is decided on merit.

