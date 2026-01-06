Severe cold wave persists in Balochistan, temperature drops to -3°C

The PMD reported that Ziarat recorded the lowest temperature in the province, with the mercury falling to minus 3 degrees Celsius.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A severe cold wave continues to grip Balochistan, including its coastal regions, disrupting daily life across several districts of the province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperatures in the upper and northern parts of Balochistan have dropped close to the freezing point, with some areas recording sub-zero conditions.

The PMD reported that Ziarat recorded the lowest temperature in the province, with the mercury falling to minus 3 degrees Celsius, while Zhob recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius. In other districts, Sibi experienced a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, while Turbat recorded 11 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the minimum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius, while Chaman experienced 1 degree Celsius. Despite being coastal, areas along Balochistan’s shoreline also remained under the grip of cold weather. Gwadar recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, while Jiwani saw temperatures drop to 11 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing cold spell has affected routine life in several parts of the province, particularly in higher altitude areas, where residents are facing harsh weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department has advised citizens to take precautionary measures, especially during night and early morning hours, as cold conditions are expected to persist in the coming days.

