12th death anniversary of teen martyr Aitzaz Hasan today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The 12th death anniversary of teen martyr Aitzaz Hasan, who sacrificed his life to stop a suicide bomber from entering his school in Hangu, is being observed today (Tuesday).

On Jan 6, 2014, 15-year-old Hasan, a student of grade nine, became a national hero after he saved hundreds of lives as a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the gate of his school.

In an effort to stop the attacker, Hasan ran towards the bomber and grabbed him, trying to prevent the attacker from entering the school. In the scuffle between Hasan and the bomber, the explosives went off killing the terrorist and Hasan.

Hasan was later awarded gallantry award for his act of bravery.

