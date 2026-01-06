Four of a family killed in Ubauro road accident

The accident occurred at the Guddu Link Road in Ubauro where a speeding truck ran over a motorcycle, killing four persons of the same family on the spot.

UBAURO (Dunya News) – Four members of the same family, including children, were killed in a tragic road accident in Ubauro, a town in Ghotki District of Sindh province, on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Guddu Link Road in Ubauro where a speeding truck ran over a motorcycle, killing four persons of the same family on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have seized the truck while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Further investigation is ongoing.

