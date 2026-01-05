In-focus

DPM Dar returns home after concluding China visit

DPM Dar returns home after concluding China visit

Pakistan

He was the first foreign dignitary to visit China in 2026, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reached back in Islamabad after successfully concluding the 7th Round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Beijing.

He was the first foreign dignitary to visit China in 2026, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

It was a reflection of the depth and trust that characterize Pakistan-China relations.

The strategic dialogue provided an opportunity to comprehensively review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership including collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, industry, connectivity, and other development sectors.

In addition to co-chairing the dialogue, Ishaq Dar also held productive bilateral meetings with senior Chinese leaders and officials, reaffirming the shared commitment to advancing common interests, regional stability, and a future-oriented partnership.

Related Topics
Ishaq Dar
China
Pakistan



Related News