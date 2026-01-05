DPM Dar returns home after concluding China visit
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reached back in Islamabad after successfully concluding the 7th Round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Beijing.
He was the first foreign dignitary to visit China in 2026, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
It was a reflection of the depth and trust that characterize Pakistan-China relations.
The strategic dialogue provided an opportunity to comprehensively review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.
Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership including collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, industry, connectivity, and other development sectors.
In addition to co-chairing the dialogue, Ishaq Dar also held productive bilateral meetings with senior Chinese leaders and officials, reaffirming the shared commitment to advancing common interests, regional stability, and a future-oriented partnership.