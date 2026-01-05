PM Shehbaz visits Bangladesh High Commission to condole Khaleda Zia's death

Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to Khaleda Zia, describing her as a visionary leader and an eminent political figure

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the High Commission of Bangladesh to express his condolence on the passing away of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

The prime minister conveyed his condolence to the Charge d'Affaires of Bangladesh, recorded a message in the condolence book and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

In his condolence message, Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a visionary leader and an eminent political figure who devoted her life to public service.

Remembering Begum Zia as a sincere friend of Pakistan, the prime minister noted that she had left behind an enduring and inspirational legacy.

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to Begum Zia's family, her admirers, and the people of Bangladesh.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed that Almighty Allah bless Begum Khaleda Zia’s soul with the highest place in Jannah.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistance to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.