Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur

An Islamabad court issued arrest warrants for former KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur in two Haqeeqi Azadi March cases over repeated failure to appear.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The District and Sessions Courts Islamabad issued arrest warrants for former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The court issued arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur in two cases related to the Haqeeqi Azadi March. Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard the cases and noted that despite being summoned multiple times, Ali Amin Gandapur failed to appear before the court.

Following his non-appearance, the court issued arrest warrants and adjourned further proceedings until January 8.

It is pertinent to note that the PTI founder, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, and others have already been acquitted in both cases. Two cases against Ali Amin Gandapur and others are registered at Bara Kahu police station.