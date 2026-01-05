Balochistan High Court suspends powers transfer notification

The Balochistan High Court suspended a Home Department notification transferring Section 22-A and 22-B powers to commissioners and deputy commissioners, approving a constitutional petition.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Balochistan High Court has suspended a notification granting powers under Sections 22-A and 22-B to commissioners and deputy commissioners.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Kamran Malakhel and Justice Gul Hassan Tareen announced the verdict, approving the constitutional petition filed by Balochistan Bar Council member Rahib Baloch.

Also read: Sargodha woman takes husband to court over 'fake' cheque



The court suspended the controversial notification issued by the Balochistan Home Department, declaring the transfer of powers under Sections 22-A and 22-B ineffective until further judicial orders.