FIA files corruption case against brother of former DG ISI Faiz Hameed

The suspects have been accused of unlawfully acquiring one kanal of valuable land through a bogus transfer

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A case has been registered by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Cell against the brother of former director general Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Faiz Hameed.

According to media reports, the case has been filed against Najaf Hameed, Abdul Zahoor, and Khalid Muneer for allegedly transferring land through forged documents.

At the time of the alleged offence, Najaf Hameed was serving as a circle patwari in Islamabad.

The case has been registered at the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad, naming former circle patwari Najaf Hameed and revenue officer Abdul Zahoor as accused.

It may be recalled that a Federal Court Martial sentenced former DG ISI Faiz Hameed to 14 years’ imprisonment for violating the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority, and breaches of the Pakistan Army Act.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, during a press conference on December 11, had shared details of the military court’s verdict.

He said that investigations against Faiz Hameed under the Army Act began on August 12, 2024, and after 15 months of inquiry, the sentence was awarded.