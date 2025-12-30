Sargodha woman takes husband to court over 'fake' cheque

A woman in Sargodha filed a case against her husband for giving her a fake Rs280,000 cheque.

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – A woman has filed a case against her husband for giving her an allegedly fake cheque worth Rs280,000.

According to the FIR, the husband was fined in a departmental theft inquiry and, “left with no choice,” took the fine money from his wife.

The wife claimed she borrowed the amount from her parents and handed it over to her husband, but he later refused to return the money and allegedly issued a bogus cheque.

Police at Jhal Chakian Police Station have registered the case and kicked off the investigation. Officials say the matter will be looked into “step by step” to uncover the truth behindthe claims.