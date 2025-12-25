Why Christmas is celebrated on January 7 in Russia

Unlike most countries celebrating Christmas on December 25, Russia observes it on January 7.

MOSCOW (Web Desk) — While Christmas is celebrated on December 25 in most parts of the world, Russians mark the holiday on January 7. This unique date is not just a religious observance but also a symbol of peace, spirituality, and centuries-old traditions.

Historically, the entire Christian world followed the Julian calendar. But in 1582, most European countries switched to the Gregorian calendar to correct seasonal and time differences.

The Russian Orthodox Church, however, continued using the Julian calendar for religious holidays. The 13-day gap between the two calendars explains why Christmas in Russia falls later.

In daily life, Russians use the Gregorian calendar, but churches still observe their holy days according to the old calendar. Unlike the December 25 celebrations filled with fireworks, countdowns, and gift-giving in the West, Russian Christmas is more about worship, family, and reflection.

Families gather around the Christmas tree, and children await the arrival of Ded Moroz, the Russian version of Santa Claus.

The Christmas dinner often includes 12 symbolic dishes, eaten only after spotting the first star in the sky. The days following Christmas, known as Svyatki, involve children singing carols in the streets and exchanging sweets.

Ded Moroz and his granddaughter Snegurochka also distribute gifts to children in parks during this period.

In short, Christmas on January 7 in Russia is a quieter, more spiritual affair, focusing on faith, family, and age-old customs, bringing a warm and special glow to the chilly winter season.