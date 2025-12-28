Hunt underway for tiger spotted in Islamabad university

As soon as the leopard was sighted, all university units were closed and the concerned authorities were notified,” the spokesperson said.

(Web Desk) - Officials from the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) have confirmed the presence of a leopard on the campus of the International Islamic University (IIU), prompting the university administration to suspend all academic and administrative activities as a precaution while a search operation is underway.

A university spokesperson said the leopard was first spotted hiding in bushes inside the campus, causing concern among students and staff. Following the sighting, the administration immediately ordered the closure of the campus and informed relevant authorities, including the IWMB and local police, to ensure safety.

تیندوے انسانی موجودگی سے ہم آہنگ ہو چکے ہیں، اب ہمیں بھی ذمہ دارانہ ہم آہنگی اختیار کرنا ہوگی۔



صورتحال کی مکمل نگرانی کی جا رہی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/ojJr9uzPU4 — Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) (@WildlifeBoard) December 24, 2025

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. As soon as the leopard was sighted, all university units were closed and the concerned authorities were notified,” the spokesperson said.

Wildlife officials arrived on campus soon after receiving the alert and launched a coordinated search operation. IWMB teams have confirmed evidence of the leopard’s presence and believe the animal is still within the university premises. As a precaution, traps have been set up and patrols are being carried out in sensitive areas across the campus.

The IWMB has urged members of the university community and the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information. “There is no need to panic at this stage. Our teams are alert and working in close coordination with all relevant departments,” the board said in a statement.

According to sources, an initial assessment suggests the leopard may have entered the campus through the Sector E-9 drain, possibly from F-9 Park. Wildlife officials noted that leopards generally avoid human contact and do not pose a threat unless provoked.

The IWMB also pointed out that leopards are native to areas around the Margalla Hills National Park. Due to their adaptability and large home ranges—often spanning 20 to 30 square kilometres—they may occasionally stray into nearby urban areas, particularly at night.

University officials said the campus will remain closed until the leopard is safely captured and relocated. “We are working closely with wildlife authorities to ensure the animal is removed safely and returned to its natural habitat,” the spokesperson added.