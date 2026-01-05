Dense fog and severe cold grip Peshawar, flights disrupted

Dense fog and severe cold envelop Peshawar and KP plains, reducing visibility, disrupting flight operations, and forcing multiple international flights to divert to other cities.

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Peshawar city and its surrounding areas remain under dense cloud cover, accompanied by severe cold weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to experience dry and cold weather, while upper districts will remain extremely cold. Fog is likely to persist in the plains including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Karak and Bannu.

In Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and along the GT Road, fog is expected during early morning and night hours. Light rain was recorded at some locations in Dir and Bajaur on the previous day.

The Met Office reported that the coldest temperature was recorded in Kalam at minus 6 degrees Celsius, followed by Parachinar and Malam Jabba at minus 3, Dir Upper at minus 2, and Drosh and Chitral at minus 1. Temperatures in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan were recorded at 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, according to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), flight operations at Bacha Khan International Airport were affected due to fog. Owing to poor weather and low visibility, a Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Islamabad.

A flight from Muscat was diverted to Sialkot, while flight from Riyadh was diverted to Karachi due to adverse weather. Salam Air and Air Arabia flights also faced delays.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said visibility dropped to between 300 and 360 metres due to fog, with poor visibility expected to persist until 8:45 am.