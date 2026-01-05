CTD foils major terror plot in Karachi, seizes over 2,000kg of explosives

The operation has been hailed as timely and decisive by security agencies, with three terrorists arrested in connection.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sindh has thwarted a major terrorist plot during a high-risk operation, seizing more than 2,000 kilograms of highly dangerous explosives.

The operation has been hailed as timely and decisive by security agencies, with three terrorists arrested in connection.

Additional IG CTD Zulfiqar Larik and DIG CTD Azfar Mahesar revealed in a press conference that the terrorists were planning large-scale attacks in Karachi, but timely action prevented a major disaster.

According to DIG CTD Azfar Mahesar, the explosives were hidden in the Rais Goth area. During the intelligence-based operation, a truck, over 30 large drums, and five cylinders were recovered, totaling more than 2,000 kilograms of explosives.

Authorities said the haul included commercial-grade explosives, which were later safely neutralized.

An initial arrest led to the detention of one terrorist, and based on further investigation, two more were arrested the following night. The arrested suspects have been identified as Jaleel alias Fareed, Niaz alias King, and Hamdan alias Fareed. DIG CTD stated that the suspects are linked to BLA commander Bashir and were planning a major terrorist attack in Karachi.

Investigations revealed that explosives were being transported from different routes and stockpiled in one location. Police said the plan was to target civilian areas in Karachi.

The explosive material was reportedly moved from Afghanistan through Balochistan, but timely action by security agencies prevented a massive disaster.

Federal Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, praised the CTD operation as a major success for law enforcement, noting that the arrested operatives belonged to the Majid Brigade.

The press conference also revealed that the terror plot was planned abroad, while local facilitators helped transport and store the explosives.

CTD officials stated that preliminary evidence shows the arrested terrorists have links to Bashir Zeb, BLA, and Majid Brigade networks. Officials added that Indian proxy groups are using safe havens in Afghanistan for BLA and BLF activities, and operations against them are ongoing.