Another university student critically injured after attempting suicide in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A female student at a private university in Lahore jumped from the second floor and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The 21-year-old student, Fatima, attempted suicide by jumping from the university’s second floor. She was immediately taken to the hospital in a serious condition. Fatima is a student of the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) program.

Police officials stated that Fatima had enrolled at the university about two and a half to three months ago. Attendance was not an issue, as her presence in classes was recorded at 90 percent.

According to police, both of Fatima’s legs were broken in the incident. Her condition is now out of danger. Authorities said that more facts will be revealed once she regains consciousness. Her mobile phone has been taken into custody, and investigations are underway based on the phone and other evidence.

It is noteworthy that just a few days earlier, another Pharm.D student at the same university also jumped from the building in a suicide attempt and unfortunately lost his life.

