Possible dates for Ramazan, Eid in Pakistan predicted

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – A prediction regarding the possible dates for the sighting of the Ramadan moon and the two Eids (Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha) in Pakistan has emerged.

Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, shared the expected dates for the first of Ramadan, Eid ul Fitr, and Eid ul Adha, stating that these estimates are based on astronomical calculations.

He said that the Ramadan moon is likely to be sighted in Pakistan on February 18, according to which the first of Ramadan may fall on February 19 (Thursday). These dates have been suggested while considering the birth of the moon and the chances of its visibility. However, he clarified that the final announcement will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Predicting the Shawwal moon, he said it is expected to be sighted on March 20, which could result in Eid ul Fitr being observed in Pakistan on March 21 (Saturday). He added that if weather conditions remain favorable, the chances of moon sighting could further improve.

Regarding Eid ul Adha, the Secretary General stated that the first of Dhul-Hijjah is likely to fall on May 17, and accordingly, Eid ul Adha may be celebrated on May 27 (Wednesday).

He emphasized that all these dates are based on predictions, and the final decision will be announced solely by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

