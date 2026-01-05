CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirms support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination

She also said that India must understand that no wall can suppress the desire for freedom

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly reaffirmed her support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, stating that freedom is the fundamental right of Kashmiris and that, God willing, their struggle will ultimately succeed.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the United Nations resolution of January 5, 1949 guarantees a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. She added that for the past 77 years, the Kashmiri people have been waiting for the fulfillment of the promise of their right to self-determination. She emphasized that self-determination is a core element of human dignity, and denying it is a clear violation of human freedom, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and United Nations human rights treaties.

The Punjab chief minister further stated that India is making malicious attempts to undermine the identity of Kashmiris by altering the demographic structure of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that India has turned the region into the world’s largest military zone.

She also said that India must understand that no wall can suppress the desire for freedom, reiterating that freedom is the basic right of the Kashmiri people.