Captain Asmad Gulfam laid to rest in Lahore with full military honour

Captain Asmad Gulfam, martyred during a rescue operation at Burzil Top, was buried with full military honors in Lahore. His sacrifice highlights the courage and readiness of Pakistan's defenders.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army’s Captain Asmad Gulfam, who embraced martyrdom while performing a rescue operation at Burzil Top, was laid to rest with full military honour in his hometown of Lahore.

The funeral prayer was attended by the General Officer Commanding Lahore, the IG Punjab Police, senior military and civil officials, and a large crowd of citizens.

Captain Asmad Gulfam was among the officers who considered their uniform not just a job but an entrusted duty.

On the early morning of January 3rd, despite freezing temperatures and life-threatening weather conditions, Captain Gulfam, along with his team, was actively involved in rescuing a snow-bound vehicle.

Tragically, a snowslide occurred, leading to the martyrdom of Captain Gulfam and two of his companions.

His sacrifice is a testament to the courage and readiness of the nation's defenders, always prepared to serve and protect the country at all costs.

