Jamia Ashrafia head Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi passes away

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The head of Jamia Ashrafia, Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi, has passed away. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi had been suffering from a prolonged illness. His funeral prayer will be offered today at 2:00 pm at Jamia Ashrafia.

Expressing grief over his passing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Hafiz Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi was a renowned Islamic scholar, an eminent Muhaddith, and a great personality who rendered outstanding services for the promotion of religious education. He added that Maulana Fazlur Rahim devoted his entire life to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, the promotion of Islamic values, and moral training, from which countless students and scholars benefited. His scholarly and religious services will always be remembered.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the demise of Jamia Ashrafia’s head and conveyed her condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, expressed grief over the passing of Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi, offering condolences to the family and prayers for patience. He said that the light of knowledge lit by him would continue to shine, and his religious services would always be remembered.

Mufti Muhammad Zubair stated that the death of Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi is an irreparable loss to the scholarly and spiritual world, adding that he was a highly compassionate and graceful personality.

