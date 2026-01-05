LHC directs police to submit safety plan ahead of Basant festival

Lahore High Court directs police to present a safety plan for Basant festival after petition raises concerns over citizens' safety during kite flying. Hearing adjourned until Jan 16.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has directed police officials to present a safety plan regarding the notification granting permission for Basant festival.

The court was hearing a petition against the Kite Flying Ordinance and the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) allowing the Basant festival.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer, Azhar Siddique, argued that protecting citizens' lives and property during kite flying is a fundamental right under the constitution.

He requested the court to annul the Kite Flying Ordinance and the related notification.

The court inquired from the additional secretary judicial about the safety measures taken for citizens and how the safety could be ensured. The petition included images showing a child with a cut throat, allegedly due to kite flying.

The court instructed the IG and the CCPO to submit a report outlining how safety measures would be regulated.

Assistant Advocate General Anwar Hussain raised an objection, stating that the ordinance has now become an act, making the petition inadmissible. The court, however, responded that the legal aspect of the act would be addressed later, as the petition concerns the protection of citizens' lives and property.

The court directed the Additional Secretary Judicial to provide the safety plan from the IG Punjab and CCPO. The hearing was adjourned until January 16 for further proceedings.

