Karachi court jails man for 10 years over rape of biological daughter

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A Karachi court has sentenced a man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping his biological daughter in a case dating back to September 2023 in the Korangi area.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Naseer Noor Khan handed down the verdict, convicting Muhammad Irfan under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000, ordering that the amount be paid to the victim as compensation under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

According to court records and the prosecution, the assault took place at the family’s residence in Nasir Colony, Korangi, at around 3am in September 2023. The victim, who was 18 at the time, stated that after returning from a washroom on the ground floor, her father dragged her into a room, locked the door, forcibly silenced her and raped her. She further testified that he threatened to kill her and divorce her mother if she disclosed the incident.

The victim initially confided in her aunt, who later informed the girl’s mother, Shahnaz Kanwal. The mother subsequently lodged a First Information Report at the Korangi Industrial Area police station on December 28, 2023.

In a detailed 13-page judgment dated December 22, the court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt. The judge described the victim’s testimony as natural, straightforward and unbiased, noting that it inspired confidence and was supported by corroborative material.

The court also relied on the victim’s statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a judicial magistrate, the testimony of her mother, and available medical evidence.

The defence claimed the case was fabricated to seize the accused’s property, a stance firmly rejected by the court. The judge observed that it was unreasonable to suggest a mother would falsely implicate her own husband by involving her biological daughter in such an allegation.

The testimonies of defence witnesses, including the accused’s father and uncle, were termed interested and insufficient to establish the claim of a property dispute. The court further noted that the absence of any previous criminal record and shortcomings in the investigation were considered while determining the sentence but did not negate the offence itself.

The judgment has been forwarded to the Sindh High Court for review as required under the Anti-Rape Act. The convict was taken into custody following the announcement of the verdict and has 30 days to file an appeal.