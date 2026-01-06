Dar, Indonesian FM discuss cooperation at multilateral fora

The two leaders also discussed the current global developments, including developments in Somalia and efforts for lasting peace in Gaza.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Sugiono on Monday, Dunya News reported.

The two leaders reviewed the state of Pakistan-Indonesia relations and exchanged views on cooperation at multilateral fora, including the OIC, a DPM’s Office news release said.

They also discussed the current global developments, including developments in Somalia and efforts for lasting peace in Gaza, and agreed to maintain close contact on these issues.

