PTI gives list of lawyers to Adiala Jail officials for meeting with Imran Khan

It is pertinent to mention here that Tuesday is the day for the party lawyers and family members to meet the PTI founder at the Adiala Jail.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Tuesday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

According to sources, those scheduled to meet the PTI founder include Salman Akram Raja, Chaudhry Owais, Younis Ali Zaman, Waqas Raza, Sofia Noreen, and Malik Faraz.

Additionally, Aleema Khan and other sisters of PTI founder will also come to meet Imran Khan.

