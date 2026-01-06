Heavy fog forces closure of multiple motorway sections

Citizens planning to travel have been instructed to prefer daytime journeys. The Motorway Police has defined safe travel timings between 10:00am and 6:00pm, when visibility is relatively better.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy fog in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh on night between Monday and Tuesday forced closure of several motorway sections after visibility dropped, Dunya News reported.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the Motorway M3 from Jaranwala to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, and Motorway M5 from Multan to Sukkur have been closed for all kind of traffic.

Motorway Police spokesperson said the closures were necessary to protect lives and property amid hazardous weather conditions. Fog has also been reported in several cities along the National Highway, where visibility remains extremely poor.

Authorities have warned that lane violations during fog can lead to serious accidents, urging drivers to strictly follow lane discipline. Motorists have been advised to use fog lights, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

Citizens planning to travel have been instructed to prefer daytime journeys. The Motorway Police has defined safe travel timings between 10:00am and 6:00pm, when visibility is relatively better.

The police further advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and contact the Motorway helpline 130 for guidance or assistance during fog-related disruptions.

Motorway Police said that monitoring teams are deployed on major routes to ensure safety and manage traffic flow as weather conditions evolve.

