People rejoice as snow blankets Murree

MURREE (Dunya News) - Light snowfall in Murree on Monday covered Mall Road, Kashmir Point, and Batrasi in a white blanket of snow. A large number of tourists thronged the hill station and engaged in snowball fights.

Despite the snowfall, traffic in Murree remained fully operational. Under the direct supervision of the DPO Murree, strict control was maintained on all entry and exit routes.

According to statistics, 12,777 vehicles entered Murree, while 8,569 left the city on January 5. During the past 24 hours, 23,114 vehicles entered Murree and 15,143 exited. At present, 7,971 vehicles are in Murree.

On the instructions of the DPO Murree, all checkpoints remained fully active and tourists were provided timely guidance.

On this occasion, the DPO Murree said that the safety and facilitation of tourists is the top priority, and no accident or emergency was reported during the snowfall.

