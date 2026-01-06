Fog grips Islamabad; ITP urges commuters to slow down

Islamabad Traffic Police advises caution as fog reduces visibility. Motorists urged to reduce speed, maintain distance, and follow rules for safety. Officers deployed to manage traffic.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Tuesday advised citizens to exercise caution as fog reduced visibility in parts of the federal capital.

An ITP official told APP that motorists and motorcyclists should reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and strictly follow traffic rules to ensure their own and others’ safety on the road.

The official said traffic police officers remain deployed on major roads to facilitate commuters and manage traffic during the foggy conditions.

Citizens were urged to cooperate with the traffic police and avoid unnecessary travel until visibility improves.