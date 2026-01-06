KP CM to begin three-day Karachi tour to lead party activities

During this visit the CM is scheduled to hold meetings with party leadership, imprisoned workers, and senior political figures.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will visit Karachi from January 9 to January 11, during which he will tour various areas of Sindh and personally lead his party’s political activities.

During the visit, the chief minister will be accompanied by provincial assembly members. He is scheduled to hold meetings with party leadership, imprisoned workers, and senior political figures. Afridi will also visit the Karachi Press Club and engage with party workers in different localities as part of a political street campaign aimed at mobilising support.

According to his special adviser, Shafiullah Jan, the chief minister will meet members of the Sindh provincial government as well as party leaders to discuss internal party matters and political strategy. He will also address the Bar Association and hold a formal meeting with his Sindh counterpart to strengthen political coordination and inter-provincial relations.

Shafiullah Jan stated that the release of detained party leaders would be pursued at every constitutional and democratic forum. He added that the chief minister would raise his voice against political victimisation and violations of democratic values during the visit.